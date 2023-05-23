congress leader ut khadar files nomination papers for the post of karnataka assembly speaker sbh

Karnataka: Former minister and five-time MLA U. T. Khadar today filed his nomination papers as the Congress candidate for the post of Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. Khadar, an MLA from Mangaluru Assembly constituency, met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Minister B. Z. Filed his nomination papers in the presence of Jamir Ahmed Khan and other Congress leaders. Let us tell you that the election for the speaker of the assembly is to be held tomorrow. As per convention, the candidate of the ruling party is usually unanimously elected as the speaker of the assembly. If elected, Khadar will be the first Muslim leader to serve as the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.