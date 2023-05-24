Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary made objectionable remarks on PM Modi on withdrawal of Rs 2000 note

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary News: West Bengal Congress President and MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary has once again given a controversial statement. In fact, he has called PM Narendra Modi ‘Pagla Modi’ on the issue of Rs 2000 demonetisation. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary has said that people call PM Narendra Modi as ‘Pagla Modi’. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary while addressing the media said that he is not Modi, people have started calling him ‘Pagla Modi’.

Let us inform that even before this, MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary has been in a lot of trouble because of his controversial statements. In the matter of National Register of Citizens (NRC) also, Adhir had made the Congress embarrassed by his statement. While giving a statement, he had said that PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are outsiders. Modi and Shah have come from outside. He even called PM Modi an intruder.

Commented on President Draupadi Murmu

Apart from this, he had called the country’s President Draupadi Murmu as ‘Rashtrapatni’, on which the Congress party was greatly troubled. Adhir Ranjan later accepted his mistake and apologized. He had written a letter to the President asking him to forgive my slip of the tongue. Together they assured that it was a verbal mistake only.