Congress never gave importance to OBC community: Amit Shah

Ahmedabad, 21 May (Hindustan). Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked the Congress on Sunday at the National General Conference of Modi Samaj held at Shahi Bagh in Ahmedabad. Shah said that the OBC community never benefited during the 56 years of Congress rule. The Congress has tortured and humiliated the OBC community, while the BJP has given respect to this community. Shah said that it was the BJP that gave the country its first prime minister from the OBC community. In the Modi government, 27 central ministers are from the OBC community. Along with this, BJP has also given the maximum number of Chief Ministers from this community. The BJP government also amended the OBC list repeatedly.

In the Mahasammelan, Union Home Minister Shah said that the BJP government has implemented many schemes for OBC and poor society. He appreciated BJP’s Surat West MLA Purnesh Modi and working president of Modi Samaj on the occasion. On the petition of Purnesh Modi in the case of defamation of Modi society, the court has canceled the membership of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

On this occasion, Amit Shah while enumerating the achievements of the government said that during the nine years of his rule, the Modi government has done many big things for the OBC community. Gas cylinders were delivered to the homes of 13 crore poor people. 17 crore people were given a health insurance cover of 5 lakhs. Apart from this, 80 crore people were given 5 kg free food grains.

Shah said that he is happy that today the worshipers of Modeshwari Mata have united. He has got great recognition. Shah mentioned the struggle of PM Modi in the program and said that he has become the Prime Minister of the country today, so behind this are the good works done by him as the Chief Minister.

This national convention was organized by Samast Gujarati Modh Modi Samaj Trust. Its head is Somabhai Modi, the elder brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Purnesh Modi was also present in this conference. Purnesh Modi is the executive head of Samast Gujarati Modh Modi Samaj Trust.