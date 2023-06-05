Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote a letter to PM Modi raising questions on the CBI investigation in the Balasore train accident

Congress Party President Mallikarjun Kharge Has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, in which he has expressed regret over the Balasore train accident and has also given advice to PM Modi as to how he can improve the condition of Indian Railways, so that such accidents do not happen. Do not happen again In this letter, Kharge has also questioned the CBI inquiry into the accident. He has said that the shortcomings of the railway Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav Not accepting and talking about CBI investigation, while this agency investigates crime.

Country’s trust on Indian Railways

Mallikarju Kharge has written in his letter that the train accident in Balasore, Odisha is very sad. This is one of the dangerous train accidents in the history of Indian Railways. In this sad situation, the whole country stands with the victims and sympathizes with them. There is no doubt that Indian Railways is trusted by thousands of people of the country and is the cheapest and most powerful means of transportation.

Accidents scare common people

Accidents scare the common people, so there is a need today that we improve the condition of railways, bring changes in infrastructure and systems so that people’s trust on railways remains intact. While giving advice to the Prime Minister, Mallikarjun Kharge has given 11 basic things that PM Modi should pay attention to.

three lakh posts of railway vacant

1. Kharge told that more than three lakh posts are lying vacant in the Railways. East-Coast Railway has 8278 vacant posts in the region where this accident took place. Kharge has questioned PM Modi that there were a total of 18 lakh railway employees in the 90s, which have now come down to 12. He said that this situation has reduced the employment opportunities for the people belonging to the reserved category, which is an alarm bell.

2. The second question raised by Kharge is that when the Railways itself admits that due to lack of manpower, the workload of the loco pilots of the Railways is high and they have to work more than the duty hours, then why? Railways have not taken necessary steps to change this situation, while it is a major reason for the accident.

Need to fix signal system

3. In the third point, Kharge has raised the issue that the Principal Chief Operating Manager of South-West Zonal Railway had said that there is a need to repair the signal system, because of which accidents can happen, so why did the Railways Ignored that suggestion.

Referring to the CAG report in his letter, Kharge has told how rail accidents happened due to lack of funds in maintenance, but the government is unaware of them.

5. Kharge also questioned the investigation of the Balasore train accident by the CBI and said that the CBI investigates the crime, how will it bring out the information about the technical aspects of the railway accident.

