Congress raced for Mission 2024, ‘Bharat Jodo Ki Baat, with the common people’ campaign trying to reach the masses

Jharkhand News: As per the instructions of the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee, from Sunday, July 16, 2023, the campaign ‘Bharat Jodo Ki Baat, Aam Jan Ke Saath’ is being started by the Ranchi District Congress Committee. The program will conclude on September 5, 2023, on Teachers’ Day, with a felicitation ceremony for teachers. Ranchi District Congress Committee President Dr. Rakesh Kiran Mahato while talking to reporters said that under this campaign emphasis will be laid on making the central government’s failures public, so that the public can understand the hollow promises of BJP.

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra reached the masses

Ranchi District Congress Committee President Dr. Rakesh Kiran Mahato said that the purpose of this campaign is that during the historic Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi started the exercise of connecting the entire country from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and took it to the people. Said that when inflation, unemployment, hatred reached its peak all over India, then the Bharat Jodo Yatra was started on September 7, 2022. From the beginning of the yatra, the BJP-led central government tried to disrupt it, but Rahul Gandhi did not bow down, did not get scared, did not stop, but continued and completed the yatra.

Rahul Gandhi’s yatra is the country’s biggest padyatra

He said that before reaching Kashmir, an attempt was made to scare Rahul Gandhi once again by citing security, but Rahul Gandhi reached his destination and the message of Bharat Jodo Yatra which was to be given, he was able to reach the people from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Work done. Also worked to face their problems. He said that Rahul Gandhi’s yatra was the biggest padyatra of the country.

Efforts will be made to take the matter of Bharat Jodo Yatra to the people

Dr. Kiran said that Rahul Gandhi met lakhs of people through Bharat Jodo Yatra and presented his problems. Later, when Rahul put these things in front of the government through the media, the government was shocked. As a result, the whole country is aware of the trouble that Rahul Gandhi had to face. Despite all the upheavals, Rahul Gandhi is still in the midst of the people regardless of anything and raising their voice. Today, through this campaign, we are taking a pledge that by taking Rahul Gandhi’s words to the common people, we will work to give them strength. Under this campaign, all the office bearers of Ranchi District Congress Committee and the office bearers of Block Committee will go to the homes of Congress people, social workers, intellectuals, teachers, laborers, farmers and journalists and keep the matter of Bharat Jodo Yatra and public issues related to common people. do.

Will start from Ormanjhi block

He said that this campaign is being started by the Ranchi District Congress Committee from Monday, July 17, 2023 at the old Dahu Panchayat Bhawan of Ormanjhi block. After this, this campaign will be run in all the blocks and panchayats of the district. Ranchi District Congress Committee’s Vice President, General Secretary, Secretary, Incharge, Block and Mandal office bearers are being instructed to take this program widely to the public and follow the instructions of the district.

Central government accused of giving step-motherly treatment to Jharkhand

Ranchi District Congress Committee President Dr. Kiran said that all Congressmen have been instructed to inform the people about the failures and wrong plans of the Central Government. According to the public aspirations of the people of Jharkhand, the subjects passed by the state government like Sarna Code, increase in OBC reservation, mob lynching, khatian based local policy of 1932, etc. are not being allowed to be implemented by conspiring at the behest of the central government. It is also to be told to the public that 8.5 lakh Prime Minister’s houses are pending by the Central Government in Jharkhand. Center’s share of MNREGA is not being given. FCI ration has been denied to 20 lakh new beneficiaries identified by the state government. The BJP government at the Center is giving step-motherly treatment to Jharkhand. Vice President Vinod Kumar Singh, Spokesperson Dr. Ilyas Majid, Spokesperson Sanjay Saraiya, General Secretary Archana Mishra, Secretary Rahmatullah Ansari were present on the occasion.

