Congress ready to release Priyanka Gandhi from UP responsibility to bring her in bigger national role

Lucknow. To defeat the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress is going to make a big change in its strategy. Congress can free its general secretary and UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from the responsibility of Uttar Pradesh and give her a bigger responsibility at the national level. If everything happens according to the party think tank, then the Congress will announce it soon. Regarding the general secretary in-charge of UP, the Congress think tank believes that her (Priyanka Gandhi) presence in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections should not be limited to only one state. The victory in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka has boosted the morale of the party. Both Rahul and Priyanka campaigned vigorously in both the states.

A senior Congress functionary told an English newspaper that UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra always deserved a bigger role. However, the final decision in this regard will be taken only after Rahul Gandhi returns to India from the US tour. Congress sources said that everyone saw how Priyanka Vadra along with Rahul Gandhi held rallies and campaigned in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka. The result has come out in the form of Congress’s victory there. Sources said Priyanka is now planning to launch an aggressive campaign in Madhya Pradesh, which will also go to polls later this year.

Another source said that Priyanka’s role regarding UP will depend on how the alliance of opposition parties is formed. If the Congress contests in UP in alliance with opposition parties, Priyanka may drop the role of UP in-charge and focus on other states, but things may be different if the party goes it alone in the Lok Sabha polls. He indicated that if the Congress fought alone, Priyanka would be the most effective face for UP. If Priyanka is freed from the role of UP, then one of the former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat, veteran Tariq Anwar, former Union ministers Bhanwar Jitendra Singh and Deepender Hooda will be the big face of Congress in UP in her place.