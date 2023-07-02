Congress, SP-BSP did not give constitutional recognition to backward classes, PM Modi gave power to backward classes by forming commission: Shah

Lucknow : Union Home Minister Amit Shah said during the ‘Jan-Swabhiman Divas’ birth anniversary celebrations of Apna Dal founder Dr. Sone Lal Patel on Sunday, “The law and order situation in UP has improved under the leadership of Yogi and the UP government All the poor welfare schemes sent by Modi are being implemented on the ground. , to the poor… I appeal to all workers of Apna Dal that in 2024 elections Apna Dal, BJP and Nishad Party together will feed our lotus in all the seats of Uttar Pradesh…”

Apna Dal – BJP, Nishad Raj party has to feed Kamal – Cup Plate

The message was also given that how strong are the relations of BJP with Anupriya Patel and Apna Dal. Amit Shah said that Apna Dal and BJP fought four elections in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of PM Modi. Won big victory in all the elections. Complete victory over disruptive forces like SP-BSP Congress. The UP government is taking all the poor welfare schemes sent by Modi to the poor people. Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah while appealing to Apna Dal and Nishad Party said that workers of Apna Dal, BJP and Nishad Raj Party have to feed Kamal-cup plate.

Gave constitutional recognition to the backward society by forming a commission

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said that for the first time in the country, 27 ministers in the Modi government come from backward communities to show how well-wisher the BJP is of the backward communities. Congress, SP-BSP remained in power. They were partners in power, but no one gave constitutional recognition to the people belonging to the backward classes. BJP has done the work of giving constitutional recognition to the backward society by creating a commission for the backward society. For the first time in the country, the maximum number of MPs and MLAs in the NDA alliance have come from backward societies.

27% reservation in MBBS-MD admissions

Counting the figures of schemes run for the poor of backward classes, said that 27 percent reservation has been given in MBBS-MD admissions for backward class students. He has done the work of giving reservation to OBCs in NEET exam. Tuition fees have been waived. 27 percent reservation has also been given in petrol and gas agency.

Put strings on the parties and leaders who do politics of backward society.

Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, from the stage of the birth anniversary celebrations of Apna Dal’s founder Dr.Sone Lal Patel, lashed out at the backward society and the leaders of the parties doing the politics of the backward society. In his speech with Amit Shah, he tied the bridge of praise for the Modi-Yogi government. Remembering the works of Sonelal Patel, he said that he continued to fight for the welfare of Dalit-backward, tribal and deprived society throughout his life. Went to jail many times for poor underprivileged. Faced the harassment of the police and the government many times but did not leave the path of struggle.

#WATCH , Lucknow, UP: Union Home Minister Amit Shah during ‘Jan-Swabhiman Diwas’ program says, "The law and order situation in UP has improved under the leadership of Yogi & UP govt is taking all the Gareeb Kalyan Yojanas sent by Modi to the ground, to poor people…I appeal to… pic.twitter.com/2kSsKNvqVe

— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 2, 2023