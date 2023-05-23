Congress split over Kejriwal’s support against the Centre’s ordinance! Many leaders opened the front

While the Congress declares its support to Kejriwal against the central ordinance regarding transfer-posting, a section of the Congress is opening a front against Kejriwal. Ajay Maken And some other Congress leaders, opening a front against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the subject of the central government’s ordinance related to Delhi, urged the party high command on Tuesday not to support the Aam Aadmi Party and Kejriwal in this matter.

Congress had announced support on Monday

Let us tell you that on Monday, Congress leader KC Venugopal confirmed that the Congress would support the Aam Aadmi Party against the ordinance, although party spokesperson Anand Sharma said that the final decision would be taken only after talks with like-minded parties. On the other hand, today i.e. on Tuesday, Congress leader Ajay Maken has appealed to the high command not to support Kejriwal.

Ajay Maken made serious allegations against Kejriwal

Maken said, “Kejriwal has sought the support of the Congress party. However, some of his past political activities are under question. His party along with BJP passed a resolution in the Delhi Assembly requesting the Central Government to take back the Bharat Ratna from our beloved leader Rajiv Gandhi. Kejriwal supported the BJP both inside and outside Parliament on the Jammu and Kashmir issue.” He claimed, “Kejriwal supported the BJP even during the impeachment of former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Deepak Mishra on various charges. Supported. Kejriwal was the first person to implement the controversial anti-farmer laws.

Kejriwal’s role is questionable – Maken

Aam Aadmi Party helped BJP in Gujarat, Goa, Himachal, Assam, Uttarakhand, he said. Ajay Maken pointed out that Para 95 of a recent Supreme Court judgment allows the central government to amend the law. . Maken said, “Supporting Kejriwal and opposing the ordinance would essentially be going against the natural wisdom and decisions of Pandit Nehru, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Sardar Patel, Lal Bahadur Shastri and Narasimha Rao.”

Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Pratap Singh Bajwa said that Kejriwal does not deserve any sympathy

At the same time, Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly and senior Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa said that Kejriwal does not deserve any sympathy. He tweeted, “The Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal do not deserve any sympathy from the Congress. The Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab is resorting to vendetta against Congress leaders and workers and has made their lives difficult by misusing the police and investigative agencies. “Bajwa said,” I would appeal to the Congress high command. I request him to hold talks with the Congress leadership of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Karnataka before considering helping AAP. You are the B team of BJP. These two parties are two sides of the same coin.

Appeal not to support Kejriwal- Former Congress MP Sandeep Dixit

Former MP Sandeep Dixit and some other leaders have also appealed to the high command not to support Kejriwal. When asked about this, Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh said, “Congress’s organization general secretary (KC Venugopal) has tweeted in detail. The party’s stand is the same till now. Congress’s organization general secretary K.C. Venugopal had said on Monday that his party has not yet taken any decision in this regard and a decision will be taken only after consulting like-minded parties and state units of the Congress.

What is the whole matter?

The Center on Friday promulgated an ordinance to set up the National Capital Civil Services Authority for transfer and disciplinary action against IAS and DANICS cadre officers. This came a week after the Supreme Court handed over control of services other than police, public order and services related to land to the elected government in Delhi.

