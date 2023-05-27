Congress straightens caste equation in Karnataka cabinet expansion, eight Lingayat and six Vokkaliga leaders become ministers

Bengaluru : The cabinet was expanded in Karnataka on Saturday. In the cabinet expansion, 24 Congress MLAs were sworn in as ministers. Along with this, the portfolios of the ministers have also been divided. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy to the ministers. The biggest thing is that in this cabinet expansion, Congress has also tried to solve the caste equation in Karnataka. According to media reports, about eight MLAs from the Lingayat community and six from the Vokkaliga community have been given ministerial berths in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s cabinet.

SC, ST, Marathi and Brahmin also have place

According to media reports, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s cabinet includes six MLAs from the Vokkaliga community, eight from the Lingayat community, four from the Scheduled Castes, three from the Scheduled Tribes, two from the Muslim community and one from the Christian community. It is also being told in the report that MLAs from Marathi and Brahmin community have also been included in the new cabinet of Karnataka.

These MLAs took oath

23 MLAs took oath in Kannada and one in English at the swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan in Karnataka. The MLAs who took oath in the Karnataka cabinet include HK Patil, Krishna Byregowda, N Cheluvarayaswamy, K Venkatesh, HC Mahadevappa, State Congress working president Eshwar Khandre and former state Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao. Apart from these, KN Rajanna, Sharanbasappa Darshanpur, Shivanand Patil, Ramappa Balappa Timmapur, SS Mallikarjuna, Shivraj Sangappa Tangdagi, Sharanprakash Rudrappa Patil, Mankal Vaidya, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Rahim Khan, D Sudhakar, Santosh Lad, NS Bosaraju, Suresh B S, Madhu Bangarappa, MC Sudhakar and B Nagendra are among the MLAs who took oath.

These leaders did not get place

Earlier, M Krishnappa, who was a minister in the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government and was elected MLA four times, has not been included in the cabinet this time. Supporters of MLAs who did not get a place in the cabinet, including Krishnappa, raised slogans during the swearing-in ceremony. During this, they had posters in their hands demanding that their leaders be given a place in the cabinet. According to Congress sources, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Madhu Bangarappa, D Sudhakar, Cheluvarayaswamy, Mankal Vaidya and MC Sudhakar are considered close to Shivakumar.