Congress team will come to Patna to attend the meeting of the opposition, doubts remain regarding the involvement of Gandhi family

Patna. The proposed meeting of opposition leaders is going to be held in Patna on June 12 at the invitation of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Leaders of all like-minded parties will brainstorm in Patna to chalk out a common strategy for forming an alliance against the BJP-led NDA in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and several other top leaders of the party will attend the meeting, which is being led by Nitish Kumar, but doubts remain over Rahul Gandhi’s inclusion. So far, leaders of more than 16 like-minded opposition parties have given consent to attend this meeting.

It is not yet decided who will come from Congress

On the question of Rahul Gandhi or Sonia Gandhi’s participation in this important meeting being held in Patna’s Gyan Bhawan, nothing has been clearly said by the Congress. If sources are to be believed, apart from Kharge, party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, some other leaders will attend the meeting. By the way, former party chief Rahul Gandhi is on a visit to America till June 11. In such a situation, there is a possibility of attending the meeting on his return. In this regard, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has said that we will participate in the (opposition) meeting on June 12 (in Patna). Who will participate (from Congress) is yet to be discussed.

Mamta Banerjee will reach a day before

16 out of 18 opposition parties have agreed to attend the Patna meeting. Parties like DMK, Aam Aadmi Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray), CPI(M), CPI, Congress, Trinamool Congress, SP, BRS led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Blitz Stalin have signed up to participate in the meeting to be held on June 12. has given his consent. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has said that she will attend the meeting of opposition parties to be held in Patna on June 12. Mamta Banerjee will reach Patna on June 11 itself to participate in the meeting. Trinamool chief will meet RJD President Lalu Prasad at his residence.