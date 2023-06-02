Congress will help AAP inside the Parliament! Kejriwal gave a big statement in Ranchi, Video

Arvind Kejriwal In Ranchi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reached Ranchi late on Thursday night. The next day on Friday, Delhi CM Kejriwal met Hemant Soren. He came here and held talks to seek the support of the Chief Minister of Jharkhand in protest against the bill proposed by the central government in the matter of officer’s right to transfer posting. Along with addressing the media, he also replied on the role of Congress in this matter.

will be seen again on a stage @INCIndia And @AamAadmiParty pic.twitter.com/ns7pwEcLOk

Aditya Kumar (@AdityaK23934499) June 2, 2023 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

‘Talks will increase with Congress’

Immediately after this meeting, he addressed the media and informed about the discussions held in the meeting. During this, when the media questioned the role of Congress in Arvind Kejriwal’s support journey and asked whether he had talked about the support of Congress in Rajya Sabha. Answering this question, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that talks with the Congress party will also increase. In this matter, he will also meet the Congress high command and seek their support so that the passage of this ordinance in the Rajya Sabha can be stopped.

‘Congress has to decide whom it will support’

At the same time, he said, ‘It is our hope that the Congress party will support him to demolish this ordinance’. Along with this, he told that we have sought time from the Congress and we will get time and support. He said that no one can be in support of this ordinance. In such a situation, it is now up to the Congress to decide whether it is with democracy, with the Constitution, with the 140 crore people or with the BJP.

Congress protested the most – Rakesh Sinha

At the same time, a mixed reaction has come to the fore on this statement of the State Congress. Responding to the statement of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, state Congress spokesperson Rakesh Sinha said that the high command will take a decision in this matter. At the same time, he said that the Congress party has opposed the policies of the BJP the most. In such a situation, Kejriwal ji does not need to say in whose favor we are. He said that Arvind Kejriwal should say something seriously on this matter.

It is necessary to get the support of the Congress.

So far no statement of the Congress party has come out on this ordinance. In such a situation, what is the meaning of this statement of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and what is the stand of the Congress, only time will tell. Let us inform that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Delhi government minister Atishi Marlena and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha had reached the CM residence at around 12 noon on Friday.