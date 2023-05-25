Congress will hold divisional conference to increase caste census and reservation, toll free number released for support

Lucknow: UP Congress will hold Mandal-wise conference for caste census and increasing reservation. In these conferences, the outline of district-wise movements will be decided for caste census and increasing OBC reservation. On Thursday at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Headquarters, former cabinet minister Late, the pioneer of social justice. This announcement was made on the occasion of the death anniversary of Chandrajit Yadav.

toll free number 8744894894 issued

Toll free number 8744894894 has been issued for support in the conference. On which this number was started by senior Congress leader Om Prakash Thakur by making the first missed call. Assembly-wise support will be mobilized in the entire state through the toll-free number. This toll number will be publicized through social media, pamphlets and posters.

The exercise of uniting the backward castes

The speakers said that for about four months small meetings of backward castes are being held. Such meetings were held in Muzaffar Nagar, Mau, Deoria, Allahabad, Kanpur, Lucknow in the last month. Now it will be taken forward. On this occasion, the leaders also prepared a blueprint to struggle from road to house for caste census and increasing reservation.

OBC society is not getting its right in recruitment

Speakers said that OBC society is the backbone of India. The toiling castes have put their blood and sweat in the building of the country. But in the Modi and Yogi government, the rights of OBC castes are being robbed. There might have been some recruitment in the Modi-Yogi government, in which the OBC community got their right. BJP takes the votes of backward people but does not give them their rights.

Caste census will make a complete picture of the country

The concept of social justice cannot be fulfilled without caste census. Caste census will not only give a complete picture of the country, but it will strengthen democracy. The BJP has constituted various commissions to spread confusion. But without caste census their recommendations cannot be trusted. Because the number of backward castes in these commissions has been deliberately told less.

Cheaters talking about caste census on social media

Congress leaders said that there will be a street struggle to increase the caste count and OBC reservation. Political parties talking about caste census on Twitter and Facebook are only deceiving the OBC society. On this occasion, leaders were also handed over division-wise responsibilities for the conference.

Backward class leaders were present

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee Provincial President and MLA Virendra Chaudhary, Anil Yadav, Organization Secretary Anil Yadav, State General Secretary Vidit Chaudhary, Sarita Patel, Jaikaran Verma, Abhishek Patel, State Secretary Mukesh Dhangar, Janak Kushwaha, Anoop Verma Soni, Youth Congress Western Zone President Omveer Yadav, Mahila Congress Bundelkhand Zone President Mamta Rajput, OBC Department President Manoj Yadav presented their views.

Apart from this, Fisherman Congress Chairman Devendra Nishad, Devendra Kashyap, Deepak Choti Wala, Ram Ujagar Yadav, Archana Rathore, Prahlad Patel, Rahul Rajbhar, Anamika Yadav, Kunwar Singh Nishad, Rajeev Lochan Nishad, Tarun Patel, Subhash Pal, Omprakash Thakur, Kailash Chauhan, Lotan Ram Nishad, Sanjay Chauhan, Rajeshwar Patel were also present.

These proposals were stamped in the conference

The concept of social justice cannot be completed without caste census, caste census is necessary to strengthen democracy.

The 50 percent limit of reservation should be removed immediately so that the backward castes get reservation in proportion to their population.

By increasing the reservation of OBCs, reservation should be ensured in proportion to the population.

Proportionally dividing the backward classes into backward, most backward and most backward classes on the basis of their socio-economic status.