‘Congress will surprise everyone in the Lok Sabha elections’, know what Rahul Gandhi said about united opposition

Loksabha Chunav 2024: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi is in America these days and from there he is giving such statements which are being discussed loudly in the country. He has given a statement regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Congress leader has said that I have faith in the ability of a united opposition to remove the BJP from power in the Lok Sabha elections to be held in the year 2024.

Talking to the media at the National Press Club in Washington, USA, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that I think the Congress party will do very well in the next general elections and people will be shocked by the results of the elections. Just calculate, a united opposition will defeat the BJP on its own. He said that less than a year is left for the Lok Sabha elections. Congress is in regular talks with other opposition parties.

What did Rahul Gandhi say on the membership of the Lok Sabha

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said at an event in the US that when he entered politics, he never imagined that he would ever be disqualified from the Lok Sabha, but it gave him a “big opportunity” to serve the people. ‘ provided. He made the above remarks while answering questions from Indian students at the Stanford University campus in California on Wednesday night. Let us discuss here that Rahul Gandhi was a Lok Sabha member from Wayanad in Kerala. Amid thunderous applause in the packed auditorium at Stanford, Rahul said that I do not understand why the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) does not come here.

‘Muslim League is completely secular party’, said Rahul Gandhi in America

What did Rahul Gandhi say on the relationship between India and China?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that China cannot impose anything on India and relations between India and China are not easy. Talking about the relations between the two countries, they are becoming ‘difficult’. When students asked Rahul Gandhi how do you see the relationship between India and China in the next five to ten years. In response to this, the Congress leader said that it is difficult now. He said that I mean that China has occupied some of our territory. They are difficult, they are not that easy. Nothing can be imposed on India.

