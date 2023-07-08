Congress withdraws from Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections, decides not to field candidates against BJP on three seats

gujarat rajya sabha election From this the Congress has decided to back down. It was told on behalf of the party that it will not field its candidates against the BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections to be held on three seats.

For this reason Congress has decided not to field a candidate.

The Congress said it will not field its candidates in the elections to the three Rajya Sabha seats in the state due to lack of sufficient number of party MLAs in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a record 156 seats in the assembly elections held late last year, while the Congress won just 17 seats, its worst performance since the formation of the state.

Rajya Sabha elections will be held on three seats in Gujarat on July 24

The Election Commission of India announced last month that Gujarat Elections for three Rajya Sabha seats will be held on July 24. Gujarat Congress chief spokesperson Manish Doshi said, “Our party does not have the required numbers in the 182-member assembly, so we have decided not to field a candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in the state.”

‘Congress means shop of loot, market of lies’, said PM Modi – Ashok Gehlot government in bye-bye mode

Even BJP has not announced the candidates till now.

Congress has backed out from the elections, but BJP has also not announced its candidates till now. Of the 11 Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat, eight are held by the BJP, while the other three are held by Congress members.

There will be blood on August 18 for three assembly seats in Gujarat

Significantly, out of eight seats of BJP, three seats will become vacant on August 18 as the term of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as well as Jugalji Thakor and Dinesh Anavadia is being completed on that date. The last date for nomination for these three seats is July 13 and the last date for withdrawal is July 17. If needed, voting will be held on July 24.