Congress wrote a letter to Nitish Kumar before the Bengaluru meeting of the opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge made this request

Patna. A letter has been written by the top Congress leadership to Nitish Kumar, who is trying to unite the opposition. In the letter, Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has invited him to attend the next unity meeting to be held in Bengaluru on July 17-18. Addressing the top leaders of the opposition parties, the Congress president is said to have reminded them about their participation in the opposition meeting held in Patna on June 23. In his letter, Kharge wrote that the last meeting held in Patna was a great success, as we discussed various important issues and agreed to fight the elections together.

According to local media reports, the Congress President said in a letter sent to the opposition leaders that after the success of the Patna meeting, we were able to discuss various important issues which have been threatening our democratic polity. The Congress President further reminded the leaders that we have agreed to meet again in July. He said that I believe it is important to continue these discussions and to carry forward the momentum that we have created. We need to work together to find solutions to the challenges our country is facing. It is further written in the letter that I request you to please ensure to attend the meeting and the subsequent dinner to be held on 17th July at 6.00 pm in Bengaluru. The meeting will continue on 18 July 2023 from 11.00 am. Looking forward to meeting you in Bangalore.

In view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the first meeting of the opposition was held in Patna, in which more than 15 parties participated. Among those who attended the meeting were AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Blitz Stalin. This meeting is being held to chalk out the opposition’s strategy to defeat the BJP in the upcoming 2024 general elections. It is believed that many new parties may also participate in this meeting, which were not together in Patna. BSP and Congress YSR are prominent among them. Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi is also said to be involved in this meeting.