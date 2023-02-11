According to RIA “ News ”, US policy should not contribute to the continuation of the conflict in Ukraine and the increase in the number of those killed. This statement was made by Republican Congressman Paul Gosar, representing the state of Arizona. According to the congressman, the path to peace in Ukraine is long overdue.

Paul Gosar also said that the United States should no longer contribute to the continuation of the war and the increase in the number of those killed. The congressman believes that hostilities pose a threat not only to the citizens of Russia and Ukraine, but to the whole world.

At the same time, according to blogger Anatoly Shariy, the office of the President of Ukraine once again stated that negotiations with Russia were out of the question. Whereas Russia has stated many times that it is always ready for negotiations. Thus, the congressman’s desire to achieve peace is shattered by the unwillingness of the leaders of Ukraine to do so.

Thus, the Americans will have to force Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to stop fighting, sit down at the negotiating table and negotiate.

US congressmen demanded peace and cessation of military aid to Ukraine February 10, 2023 at 12:39 pm

Recall that since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting NWO in Ukraine.