Congressman proposes to test the mental abilities of US presidential candidates

American congressman Scott Desjarlais proposed to mandatory test the mental abilities of candidates for president and vice president of the United States. The initiative involves the introduction of an appropriate amendment to the state constitution, reports “RIA News» February 21.

“This should be an issue that consolidates people regardless of party affiliation. The American people deserve to have both of the highest officials responsible for the security of our country mentally competent, ”the agency quoted the lawmaker as saying.

This topic came up against the backdrop of news about the intention of 80-year-old US President Joe Biden to run for a second presidential term.

On February 19, former White House doctor and Republican congressman Ronnie Jackson criticized the US leader’s health report. Jackson called for “an end to the cover-up of President Biden’s health.”

On February 16, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden’s criticism of his age is untenable. According to her, many ordered Biden to fail back in 2020 during the election race, but he still took office and has been actively working for several years.

On the same day, Jean-Pierre said that doctors are monitoring Biden’s health and working with him to strengthen his memory. At the same time, Biden spent about three hours in the hospital during a routine medical examination.

The 80-year-old Biden is the oldest president in US history, and his health regularly becomes a matter of discussion and concern among Americans. In addition, the politician repeatedly confused the names of countries and stumbled when boarding a plane.