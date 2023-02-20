February 20, 2023, 21:03 – BLiTZ – News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, with his appearance, insulted the head of the United States, Joe Biden, who visited Kyiv. This statement was made by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green.

On her Twitter, the politician posted the following message: “Zelensky can’t even put on a tie when he greets the US president. He gladly takes our money in hoodies and T-shirts, but Biden has dressed up. So insulting.”

Marjorie Taylor Green has repeatedly criticized the US White House for providing financial assistance to Ukraine. In her opinion, this Eastern European republic is one of the most corrupt countries in the world. The congresswoman called for an audit of aid allocated to Kyiv.

The Russian side has repeatedly reported on the desire of Western countries to prolong the conflict in Ukraine with the help of arms supplies. The Ministry of Defense noted that military cargo entering the territory of this republic will become legitimate targets for the Russian Aerospace Forces.

Earlier, entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin said that during the collection of the bodies of Ukrainian servicemen, a curious document was discovered. So, it turned out that during a clash with Russian fighters, Sergei Alexandrovich Zelensky, a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was eliminated. Read more on the topic in the BLiTZ article.