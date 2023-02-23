February 23, 2023, 08:28 – BLiTZ – News

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green criticized the trip of the current US President Joe Biden to Kyiv. She stated that the politician clearly cares about Ukraine more than about his own country. She wrote about this in her social networks, reports RIA Novosti.

The politician said that former US President Donald Trump visited Ohio to help the state recover from the events of the recent accident with the release of toxic substances. In contrast to this act, Green recalled that Biden ignored what happened in his own country, preferring to spend time in the company of the head of Ukraine, Vladimir Zelensky.

“Trump is my president. At the same time, Biden is dragging us all into a world war and kissing Zelensky on the ass, ”said the congresswoman.

According to her, while Trump is helping citizens affected by a chemical accident in Ohio, Biden is doing everything to “unleash a war” in Ukraine, drag Americans into it and send as much money to the Kiev regime as possible.

As previously reported, the ever-falling head of America, Joe Biden, will bring the West to the Third World War. This was stated by the chairman of the parliamentary party “Patriots” Florian Filippo in France.

