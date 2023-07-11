Connectivity with roads in Patna Outer has improved, by dividing zone wise the surrounding areas will be developed

Aniket Trivedi, Patna. In the last two decades, there has been a lot of development in Patna and surrounding areas. Road connectivity has increased the most. Patna-Buxar four laning has been completed up to Bihta in Patna district. About 70 percent of Bihta-Sarmera six-laning in Patna Ring has been completed. Land is being acquired in Fatuha-Dhanrua in Patna district in Aams Darbhanga four lane in Bharatmala project. On the other hand, the expansion of Patna city has now taken place in Danapur, Phulwari and Bairiya etc. areas. According to a figure, the area of ​​Patna district is 3202 sq km, in which the area of ​​Patna city has reached around 250 sq km. But, despite all the development, the residential development of Outer Patna has remained uncontrolled. Not a single colony is settled in the surrounding areas in a planned manner.

Development of surrounding areas will be done by dividing zone wise

There is a plan to make a blueprint of development by dividing Patna into several zones. The work of preparing Zonal Master Plan has been entrusted to an agency by the Urban Development Department. This agency will first survey the technical flaws of the master plan and give a report in a year. At the same time, after the increase in the population of Patna city, the first master plan for expansion was made for the year 1962 to 81. After this, the second master plan was made from the year 1962 to 81 and the responsibility of implementing it was given to PRDA. Now the third master plan has been made for the year 2016 to the year 2031, although the master plan has not yet landed on the ground. Now planning is going on to develop zone wise.

Uncontrolled neighborhood made south of bypass

Between 1950 and 60, Rajendranagar and Kankarbagh Colony settled in Patna after Pataliputra Colony. A housing colony was formed by the Housing Board in Bahadurpur. After this, neither any society nor the housing board settled a single colony in a systematic manner. Now Patna has expanded to Phulwari and Danapur areas. Ramakrishna Nagar, Khemnichak, Beur, south of the bypass, while in Danapur, the condition of the Mahallas situated on both sides of Bailey Road is the same. Most of the houses have been built without getting the map passed, there is neither a proper drain nor wide roads in these localities.

Why is planned development important?

If there is planned development in the outer areas of the city, then the land use planning of each land will be decided. Means it will include residential area, commercial area, industrial area, school-college, park, parking, sports ground, greenery zone, road etc. First of all, the road will be built under planning.

Now commuting anywhere in Bihar is easy, construction of 6 expressways is being done, construction of rural roads is also being done

Outer Patna’s connectivity will increase

Patna Ring Road : 15 thousand crores will be spent on the 130 km ring road. For this, the work of land acquisition is going on. In this, construction will be done in Vaishali, Saran and Patna districts. This will increase the connectivity of Patna district to other cities. It will be easy to reach Patna. From Bihta this road will go between Kumhrar and Masodhi. In Dighwara, a bridge will be built on the river Ganges.

Bihta Sarmera Road : Bihta-Sarmera State Highway 78 is being constructed in Naubatpur. The road from Bihta’s Kanhauli to Ramnagar is a part of Patna Ring Road. Now it is becoming very easy to reach Rajgir from Patna. Because soon Bihta-Sarmera road and Salepur-Telmar road will be connected. It is under construction since July 2015. This six-lane road is being constructed as a part of Patna Ring Road from Kanhauli to Ramnagar on this alignment of State Highway-78. On the other hand, land acquisition work is being done in Patna district under Amas-Darbhanga four lane in Bharat Mala project.

Bihta-Danapur Elevated : The construction of Patna-Buxar forelane up to Bihta in Patna district has been completed and the process of tender is going on for construction of elevated road from Bihta to Danapur. This will be an elevated road of 14 km. An amount of about 1400 crores is estimated to be spent on this. Apart from this, the construction of Ganga Path-way till Gai Ghat will be completed by July and Phase II till Didarganj is to be completed in the year 2024.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TTY-Re0zsPM)