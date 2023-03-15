Conscription of persons liable for military service for planned training up to 35 days has started in Belarus

March 15 - BLiTZ. Today, March 15, the planned military training camp in Belarus started. The events will last approximately 35 days.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of the country announced its intention to carry out this practice. The collection was scheduled for March. Thanks to the draft, conscripts will be able to improve their knowledge and skills, as well as learn how to operate special equipment.

The Penza region, following the Voronezh region, explained the distribution of subpoenas by updating military records on March 15, 2023 at 11:50

It is noted that these events are held within the framework of increasing the combat readiness of military units and formations. According to official reports, these fees are aimed at “improving the practical skills of those liable for military service.”