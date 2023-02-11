Conservative: how the illegitimate son of a dressmaker became a national treasure in Italy

Franco Zeffirelli was born on February 12, 1923, a director who rediscovered the classics in the middle of the 20th century. His productions of opera performances are considered exemplary by critics around the world, and Romeo and Juliet is unanimously recognized as the best adaptation of the famous tragedy. Not otherwise, the voice of blood: Italian historians who restored the genealogy of Zeffirelli claim that he is an old, but nevertheless a direct descendant of Leonardo da Vinci. The life and work of the famous director on the day of his centenary is remembered by Izvestia.

fatherlessness

The youthful biography of Zeffirelli will get several scripts worthy of Shakespeare. The future director was born on February 12, 1923 in Florence. His mother, Adelaide Garosi, owned a fashion atelier, and his father, Ottorino Corsi, was a textile merchant. He recognized the son born out of wedlock, but could not give him his last name, so the boy’s mother had to show imagination. It was then that he first joined the opera: his mother decided to name him in honor of the character in Mozart’s opera Idomeneo – the Zephyr breeze, or Zephyretti. The clerk who filled out the documents made a mistake – this is how the surname appeared, which became famous decades later.

Franco Zeffirelli at home with his dog in Positano, Italy

Photo: Getty Images/Slim Aarons

The father participated little in the life of Gianfranco in the early years. However, when the boy was six years old, Adelaide Garosi died, and the Corsi family nevertheless took him under their care. Since the Corsi trading company had extensive connections with England, the boy was placed under the care of the local British diaspora. Zeffirelli would later immortalize his English guardians in one of his last paintings, Tea with Mussolini. They, especially his father’s assistant Mary O’Neill, helped him learn English as his native language, as well as learn and love the works of Shakespeare. So the first stone of the future career was laid.

The fact that he was destined to engage in art, Gianfranco was sure from an early age. In 1941, he graduated from the Florentine Academy of Fine Arts and, on the advice of his father, entered the University of Florence to study architecture. But the war interrupted her studies. When the Germans occupied Italy, Zeffirelli went to the partisan detachment. After the Allied troops entered Italy, he served for several months as an interpreter in a regiment of Scots Guards. Only after the war was he able to return to the university. But then, in 1945, he saw the film Henry V by Laurence Olivier, which turned his whole life upside down. He completely lost interest in architecture and decided to connect his life with the theater.

Apprentice Visconti

In 1946, after graduating from university, Zeffirelli found work as a stage designer in a theater in Florence, but soon moved to Rome. There he starred in several episodic roles, for example, in Luigi Zampa’s film “Deputy Angelina” with Anna Magnani, and soon got a job as a theater designer at the Pergola Theater. It was here that he had a fateful meeting with Luchino Visconti, whom Zeffirelli called his main teacher until the end of his life. “There was a lot of talk about him as a great artist, but he was also a great teacher,” Zeffirelli later said. “All contemporary Italian directors owe one way or another to Visconti.”

Franco Zeffirelli sketching, 1965

Photo: Getty Images/David Lees

Zeffirelli worked for several years next to Visconti in cinema and theater, as an artist he participated in the filming of the films The Earth Shakes, Feeling, The Most Beautiful, designed the performances A Streetcar Named Desire based on the play by Tennessee Williams and Chekhov’s Three Sisters. . The last work was a true triumph Zeffirelli. The theater artist, who was not yet 30 years old, thundered all over the world. From that moment on, his style remained unchanged: depth of perspective, bright colors, many small details working for a common big idea, and most importantly, extreme attention to the notes and remarks of the classics. He did not rethink classical works, but, on the contrary, tried to reveal the author’s intention as much as possible – the way it arose tens and hundreds of years ago. He adhered to this credo as a director, both on the theater stage and in the cinema.

After the worldwide success of The Three Sisters, Franco Zeffirelli invited the Milanese theater La Scala, inviting him to make scenery for the production of Rossini’s opera Cinderella. He agreed – on the condition that he would also be the director of the play. The theater agreed. The director’s reading of Zeffirelli made a splash in theatrical circles, they started talking about him as a young talent not only in Milan, but also in Rome, Paris, and New York. From now on, Zeffirelli was in great demand. In 1955, he staged the opera The Turk in Italy at La Scala, in which he persuaded the great Maria Callas to participate. The joint work develops into a sincere friendship: subsequently, Zeffirelli not only puts on a whole series of performances for Callas, but also dedicates his last film “Callas Forever”, filmed in 2002, to her.

Photo: Getty Images/Keystone Features

Franco Zeffirelli (left) with tenor Placido Domingo and soprano Yelena Obraztsova at a rehearsal of the opera Rural Cavalry at La Scala in Milan, 1981

Carefully made in the classical tradition, Zeffirelli’s productions seem to re-discover classical opera to the world. The director works in the best theaters of world capitals, collecting rave reviews everywhere. In London’s Covent Garden, he staged “Country Honor” and “Pagliacci”, in the Paris Opera – “Tosca” and “Norma” with Maria Callas in the title role, and Samuel Barber’s opera “Anthony and Cleopatra”, staged by him from his own libretto, is honored to become the first performance played on the new stage of the New York Metropolitan Opera.

Shakespearean with camera

Soon Zeffirelli decides to try his hand at cinematography by directing The Taming of the Shrew based on a comedy by William Shakespeare. As a world-famous director, it was not difficult for him to attract screen superstars Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor to the production. The film captivated the whole world, in one year receiving three Italian awards “David di Donatello”, two nominations for the American “Oscar” and the British BAFTA award. And again, critics admired the strict documentary style, the correspondence to the era in every detail – from panoramas to pictures on the walls, from fabrics and styles of costumes to gestures and views of the actors.

Photo: Burton-Zeffirelli Productions

Frame from the film “The Taming of the Shrew”

For the next picture, the film adaptation of “Romeo and Juliet”, Zeffirelli took in 1968. Everything was different here: instead of stars, the director invited unknown actors to play the main roles. Neither Olivia Hussey nor Leonard Whiting had filming experience, but what was more important for the director, they practically corresponded to the age of Shakespeare’s heroes: the performer of the role of Romeo at the time of filming was 17, and the on-screen Juliet was 16 years old. That in itself should have shaken conservative Italy. And Zeffirelli, adding fuel to the fire with an intrepid hand, included an erotic scene in the picture – the most chaste, but nevertheless shocking the director’s religious compatriots (and cut out by censors in the Soviet rolling version). However, even the most ardent opponents of Zeffirelli recognized the undoubted artistic merits of the painting. Medieval magic in every frame, the authenticity of the main characters, the magical music of Nino Rota immediately elevated Zeffirelli to the rank of a classic. Even the venerable American film critic Roger Ebert, having lost his equanimity, called this film the best production of Shakespeare in the history of cinema.

Photo: BHE Films

Scene from Romeo and Juliet

Paradoxically, neither Hussey nor Whiting went on to have significant film careers. Most likely, they became victims of the roles that glorified them – the directors, seeing Romeo and Juliet in them, could not imagine them in less exalted roles. But the Zeffirelli film became an excellent launching pad for Michael York, who played Tybalt, who later starred in a variety of films – from Cabaret to Austin Powers. And filmed in 1981, the film “Endless Love” first introduced the world to Tom Cruise.

However, despite the fame of Romeo and Juliet, which received two Oscars, three Golden Globes, a BAFTA award, an award from the National Council of Film Critics of the United States and an award from the Italian syndicate of film journalists Silver Ribbon, Zeffirelli himself is already at the end of his career, summing up of his work, considered his best Shakespearean film adaptation a completely different picture – the 1986 film-opera Othello. Initially, it was planned as a biography of Placido Domingo, but the singer himself did not like the idea, and he suggested filming Othello, where he became famous in the title role. Prior to this, Domingo and Zeffirelli worked together in the theater more than once, they were connected by friendly, trusting relations. After the release of Othello, the director said that he did not know how and what to shoot next, because he could not do anything better.

Russian soul

In the 1990s, progressive critics increasingly reproached Zeffirelli for excessive traditionalism, unwillingness to experiment with new forms of art. He laughed in response: “You still say that the Sistine Chapel is outdated!” — and accused the avant-gardists of destroying musical culture. But he mastered the art of leaving on time no worse than others. He released his last film “Callas Forever” with Fanny Ardant in the role of the great opera diva in 2002, after which he announced his retirement from cinema.

Photo: Alquimia Cinema SA

Frame from the film “Callas Forever”

However, the director’s life went on. A staunch conservative, he represented Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party in the Italian parliament for several years. It was at that time that Berlusconi, as a sign of friendship, gave the director a villa in Rome, where he lived until his death. Zeffirelli enjoyed painting, his exhibitions were successfully held in different countries. One of the largest was an exhibition in Moscow in 2004, where, in addition to paintings, the maestro’s sketches and models for plays and films were presented. In recent years, the life of Zeffirelli in general turned out to be tightly connected with Russia. So, in 2003, his production of La Traviata was toured at the Bolshoi Theater, and in 2005, on the stage of the Moscow Operetta Theater, the director personally presented his version of Verdi’s Aida to the Russian public. In 2007, he brought Leoncavallo’s “Clowns” to the Russian capital, and in 2008 he presented a Russian-language translation of his autobiography in Moscow.

Photo: Global Look Press/Carlo Lannutti

In recent years, Franco Zeffirelli was seriously ill. He died at his villa in Rome on June 15, 2019 at the age of 97. The farewell ceremony took place on the Capitoline Square in Rome, and in the director’s native Florence, a mass was celebrated for him in the main city cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore. Italy officially recognized the illegitimate son of a dressmaker and cloth merchant as its national treasure.

