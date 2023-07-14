Conspiracy of Naxalites failed again in Jharkhand, security forces recovered two IED bombs from Kolhan forest

Chaibasa, Sunil Sinha: Police search operation is going on against Naxalites in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand. In this, the police is continuously getting success. Two IED bombs planted by Naxalites with the aim of harming police have been recovered in Kolhan forest. In this way, once again the conspiracy of the Naxalites has been foiled by the Jharkhand Police. This information was given by Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar. He said that the police campaign against the Naxalites will continue.

Two IED bombs recovered from Kolhan forest

The search operation against Naxalites is going on in the forested and hilly areas around Rela Paral village under Goilkera police station in Kolhan forest area of ​​West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand. The district police and security forces are not only chasing the Naxalites, but are also finding and destroying the IEDs and spike holes planted by the Naxalites in the forest. In this sequence, two IED bombs of 4-5 KG planted by the Naxalites to target the security forces have been recovered on Friday. Both the recovered IED bombs were destroyed on the spot with the help of bomb disposal squad.

Conspiracy of CPI Maoists again failed in Jharkhand, two IED bombs recovered, so far 169 IED bombs have been found

Campaign against Naxalites continues from May 27

Ashutosh Shekhar, Superintendent of Police of West Singhbhum district, told that the search operation against Naxalites in Kolhan forest is going on continuously. He informed that this campaign has been started from May 27 in the border areas of Tumbahaka and Anjadbeda villages under Tonto police station and Kuida and Maradirig villages under Goilkera police station, which is still going on.

