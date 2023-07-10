Conspiracy of terrorist attack in the country, four terrorists of Indian Mujahideen convicted

NIA court on Monday Indian Mujahideen Four members of the Islamic State (IM) have been convicted in a 2012 case of criminal conspiracy to wage war against the government through terror attacks across the country.

On July 7, the terrorists accepted their mistake

Special Judge Shailendra Malik convicted the accused – Danish Ansari, Aftab Alam, Imran Khan and Obaid-ur-Rehman – under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The court passed the order saying that the accused had accepted their guilt on July 7.

NIA had registered the case in 2012

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had registered a case in September 2012 under sections 121A (waging war against the Government of India) and 123 (concealing intent to facilitate plan to wage war) of the Indian Penal Code. They have been booked under sections 17 (raising money for terrorist activities), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist activities), 18A (organising terrorist camps), 18B (recruiting people for terrorist acts) of UAPA. The accused was also made under Section 20 (being a member of a terrorist organization).

