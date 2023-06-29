Conspiracy to blow up police forces in Aurangabad foiled, codex wire recovered along with 29 cane bombs

The conspiracy of the Naxalites to blow up the security forces in the Naxal-affected area of ​​Aurangabad has failed once again. The security forces, which were on a search operation, have recovered 29 cane bombs planted secretly by the Naxalites. The great thing is that 60 meter codex wire has also been found from that place.

There was a conspiracy to blow up the police forces

Superintendent of Police Swapna ji Meshram told that a search operation was being conducted against Naxalites in the Gijnia Bathana hill area of ​​Madanpur police station area. Information was received that a large quantity of explosives have been kept by the Naxalites for the purpose of attacking the police and harming the soldiers.

29 cane bombs and 60 meters of codex wire recovered

On the basis of information, under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police, Cobra 205 Battalion and local police forces were sent on a search operation. During the search operation itself, 29 cane bombs and 60 meters of codex wire were recovered in the Gijnia Bathana hill area. The said explosive was destroyed at the same place.

Security forces destroyed the plan of Naxalites

A parallel government of Naxalites used to run in the southern area of ​​Madanpur. In the recent months or to say that in the last two to three years, along with the Aurangabad Police, the CRPF and CoBRA team destroyed all the plans of the Naxalites. Big Naxalites have either been killed or are in jail.

Security forces conducted a search operation in Gaya’s Ajnama forest, recovered weapons and cartridges by digging the ground

Case registered for recovery of arms from Ajnama forest

Here, a case has been registered against unknown Naxalites in connection with the recovery of weapons from Ajnama forest in Gaya. An FIR has been lodged by SSB Inspector Rajesh Kumar at Mohanpur police station regarding the related matter. It has been told in this that information was given by the Lucknow Intelligence team that some weapons were kept hidden in the forest. After this, while taking action, the weapon was removed by digging the soil. The related weapons are said to be of the Naxalites, through whom plans were being made to carry out some major incident.