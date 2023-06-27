Conspiracy to terrorize Manipur failed, Assam Rifles recovered arms and explosives in search operation

Manipur Violence: Security agencies are working hard to control the ongoing violence in Manipur. In this sequence, on Tuesday, the security forces got a big success. In the search operation, the Assam Rifles have recovered a huge consignment of weapons sent to Manipur to incite violence.

Weapons and explosives recovered in search operation

According to the report of news agency ANI, at 2 am on Monday, Assam Rifles and Kohima Police started tracking two vehicles in a joint operation. Tracking the vehicle, they recovered two pistols, four magazines, ammunition, explosives and other war material in a joint operation at 6 am. The army said, due to the capture of this weapon, it is expected that there will be a reduction in any unexpected case of violence. The army and the police are constantly visiting the violence-hit areas and appealing to the people to exercise restraint.

Army made this appeal to the people

Earlier, the army appealed to the people in the past and said that they should help them in establishing peace. The army had alleged that women activists were deliberately blocking roads and creating hurdles in their operations in the violence-affected areas. In this sequence, the army released a video saying that being human is not a sign of cowardice. The Spears Corps of the Army shared a video of some such incidents on Twitter late on Monday and said that such unwarranted interference prevents the security forces from taking necessary action in time. The army’s statement came two days after a standoff between the army and a women-led mob at Itham village in Imphal East district, forcing the security forces to release twelve militants hiding there.

12-hour bandh in Assam against the delimitation draft proposal, know what is the draft of the Election Commission News in Hindi