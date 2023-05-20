Constable’s dead body found in a closed house in Aligarh, after confirmation of murder in postmortem report, suspicion deepens on loved ones

Aligarh: County of Aligarh Sensation spread in the district after the dead body of the inspector was found in a closed house. The incident is of Devsaini area of ​​Thana Quarsi, where the relatives were initially telling it as death due to illness due to the dead body being found inside the house and it being locked from inside. But, after the confirmation of the murder in the postmortem report, the police is questioning everyone.

Was posted in Etah district

52-year-old sub-inspector Ramjilal, a resident of Galibpur village of Dibai in Bulandshahr, was posted at Jasrathpur police station in Etah. He was absent from the police station. Ramji Lal is survived by wife Angoori Devi and two sons Sandeep and Ranjit. One son is on the post of Village Development Officer.

There was a rift in the inspector’s family

It is being told that some time ago Ramjilal had built a house in Devsaini area of ​​Aligarh. But, due to rift with the family, the wife and son were living separately. Ramjilal was absent from duty and lived alone in the house. On Friday, son Ranjit informed the police that the father was lying unconscious inside the house and the door was locked from inside. Meanwhile, the police of Quarsi police station reached the spot and broke open the door and got the videography done.

Postmortem report confirms murder

Ramjilal was admitted to Deendayal District Hospital in unconscious condition. Where the doctors declared him dead in the evening. The son told the police that father Ramjilal was ill and was undergoing mental treatment. He expressed the possibility of death due to falling or suffocation due to being alone. However, the police sent the body for postmortem. Now in the postmortem report, the cause of death has been told as fracture of the throat. On the other hand, after the matter of strangulation came to the fore, the police have registered a case.

Injury marks found on the body, police gathered evidence

In Ramjilal’s post-mortem, marks of injury and rubbing were found on the body. Along with strangulation and nail marks, scratch marks were also seen on the wrist. SP City Kuldeep Singh Gunawat reached the spot on the instructions of SSP Kala Nidhi Naithani. At the same time, the police team tried to collect evidence from the spot. If the case is suspicious, the police is interrogating the family, relatives and neighbors.

someone close did the crime

The family members of the inspector are keeping silence. At the same time, after the post mortem report, many questions are being raised on the statement of the family members. There is a possibility that the person who killed the inspector is someone close, who was well-acquainted with the house. After the massacre, he must have locked the door from inside and left through the terrace. SP City Kuldeep Singh told that different things have come to the fore in the talk of the relatives and in the postmortem report. The investigation is going on regarding the disclosure of the incident.

