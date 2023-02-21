Construction of a multifunctional medical center began in Luhansk

The construction of a multifunctional medical center has begun in Luhansk. On Tuesday, February 21, Vladimir Potapov, head of the project support department of the VSK PPK, told Izvestia about this.

According to Potapov, Lugansk has been in need of a new medical center since 2014, but such an opportunity has only now presented itself.

“All the guys involved in the construction of this facility understand the importance and significance of the facility. The work is proceeding with colossal dedication,” he said.

The work is carried out in two shifts, it is planned to involve up to 700 people during the peak stages of construction.

On February 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin, while participating via video link in the opening of new healthcare facilities, said that work to restore the social sphere is already underway in new regions of the country. The head of state pointed out that in the Donbass, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, the restoration of the social sphere, including the healthcare system, is taking place despite the existing difficulties.

Prior to that, on January 27, Putin instructed the government to approve programs for the development of new regions of the Russian Federation, providing for the achievement by these subjects of the average Russian indicators of living standards and the all-Russian level of socio-economic development no later than 2030.

According to the Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko, 1.2 thousand medical infrastructure facilities will be built in the Russian regions this year.