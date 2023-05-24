Construction of Amas-Darbhanga Fourlane Expressway started in 10.7 km, demarcation of land acquisition completed

Under the Bharatmala project, the demarcation work of land acquisition has been completed in the Amas-Darbhanga four-lane in Dhanrua and Fatuha areas in the alignment area. After getting the possession of the land in 10.7 km four lane, the construction work started. For the construction of four lanes in the remaining 2.5 km, land will be acquired after harvesting the maize crop in 10 days. Further action is being taken after taking possession of 221.62 acres of land for road construction.

review of land acquisition

DM Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh reviewed the acquisition of land in the Amas-Darbhanga four lane. In the review, District Land Acquisition Officer Ranjan Chowdhary told the DM that NHAI and implementation agency Megha Engineering have been given physical encroachment in 10.7 km. After harvesting the maize crop in the remaining 2.5 km, the physical intervention-possession will be given in about 10 days. Preliminary work of demarcation, levelling, waste material and bush cleaning has been completed in the encroached area. Continuous monitoring was done by the DM regarding the implementation of the project. The DM himself went to the workplace and talked to the farmers and solved the problem.

220 raiyats got 36.09 crore compensation

So far, a total amount of 36.09 crores has been paid among 220 raiyats in land acquisition. Payment is being processed as per the receipt of the application. Compensation payment work is going on fast in eight villages of Dhanrua zone. An amount of 25.34 crore has been deposited in the court of Special Land Acquisition Judge, Patna, due to non-compensation by farmers in four villages of Fatuha zone. In lieu of land acquisition, 123.24 crore compensation has to be paid to the farmers.

Amin’s team of three members demarcated

The work of demarcation of alignment in eight Mauza of Dhanrua zone and four Mauza of Fatuha zone was done by a three-member team of land acquisition amines. The demarcation work started from May 11 and this work ended on May 23. In its Fatuha zone, out of the total length of 4.4 km of the road, 2.6 km of land has been given physical possession. In Dhanrua zone, out of the total length of 8.8 km, physical encroachment-possession has been given for 8.1 km.

