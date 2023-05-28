Construction of industrial sheds has gained momentum in Bihar, allotment process will start from next month

Plug and play industrial sheds are being prepared in various industrial areas of Bihar. In the last six months, plug and play industrial sheds have been constructed in more than two to four lakh square feet in various industrial areas of the state. For example, in Muzaffarpur, 40,000-50,000 square feet of large industrial areas have been built in the last 6 months, especially for the textile industry. The biggest plug and play industrial shed of the state with a total area of ​​4.5 lakh square feet is to be constructed here. Textile industries are to be set up here. Work has started on the unit here.

Allotment of Kumar Bagh industrial shed from next month

Here, a plug and play industrial shed of 40,000 to 50,000 square feet has also been set up in the Kumar Bagh industrial area of ​​West Champaran district. Plug and play sheds will be ready in the next one or two months. In any case its allotment will start in June-July.

Plug and play industrial sheds being built at these places

Plug and play industrial shed facilities have been prepared in Patna, Muzaffarpur, Begusarai, West Champaran, Purnia, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Saharsa and Nalanda. 4.5 lakh square feet in Sikandarpur, 1.12 lakh in Fatuha, 70 thousand square feet in Patliputra, 50 thousand square feet in Bihta, 3 lakh in Begusarai, 1.4 lakh in Hajipur, 1.2 lakh in Bhagalpur and 30 thousand square feet in Bihar Sharif. Play industrial sheds are being prepared.

Bihar: Smart meter customers are not fined for spending more electricity than the load, know what the electricity department says

what is plug and play

Plug and Play are those industrial areas where only the machine is installed in the unit. The rest of the facilities are provided by the Industrial Authority. In this, the investors do not need to prepare the infrastructure themselves.