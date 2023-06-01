Construction of Patna-Ara-Sasaram Expressway will be completed by 2025, connectivity will be better than Delhi and Lucknow

The construction of the Patna-Ara-Sasaram NH-119A four-lane Greenfield Expressway has not yet started due to land acquisition issues. For this, after examining the land acquisition proposals in about 21 Mauzas of Patna district, the proposal for 3A action has been uploaded on NHAI’s Bhoomi Rashi portal. On the other hand, land acquisition is to be done in about 52 places in Bhojpur district. Out of these, 3A publication of 41 Maujs has been done. After completing the process of land acquisition, it is likely to start its construction this year and it will be completed by 2025.

Connectivity will be better than Delhi and Lucknow

According to the information received from the sources, the Patna-Ara-Sasaram four-lane NH is to be constructed in a length of about 118 km at a cost of about four thousand crore rupees. This expressway will be constructed via Gonwan, Padri, Ramtari, Kayamnagar in Ara district, Bampali, Asni, Gadhani in Bhojpur district, Udwantnagar, Taradi, Gangauli in Rohtas district, Akhori Gola, Suara in Patna district and reach Sasaram. Along with this, new connectivity will be available to Varanasi, Prayagraj and Lucknow, Delhi and Kolkata via Purvanchal Expressway.

Fourlane bridge will be built on Son river

In Patna-Ara-Sasaram NH-119A, about three km long four lane bridge will be built between Arwal and Bhojpur’s Sahar on Son river. This road will pass through outside Ara city. Vehicles going to Patna from the southern part of Bhojpur district will go towards Patna without passing through Ara city. Along with this, distance and time will also be saved in reaching Patna from Sasaram. At present, it takes about five to six hours to reach Sasaram from Patna. Due to the construction of bridge and road, this journey will take about two and a half to three hours.

