Construction of Patna’s Science City and Bapu Tower will accelerate, CM gives instructions for maintenance of buildings

Patna. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has instructed all the engineers of the building construction department to maintain all the government buildings. Along with this, if officers, engineers and personnel are needed for maintenance, they have been asked to restore them soon. Targeting the Center, he said that today’s central government is trying to destroy old things. We want the old things to be preserved. The Chief Minister said these things on Monday after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 189 schemes of the Building Construction Department and Bihar State Building Construction Corporation costing Rs 2530.33 crore. It was organized through video conferencing from Sankalp located at 1 Anne Marg. This includes inauguration of 106 schemes worth Rs 1340.46 crore of 18 departments and foundation stone laying work of 83 schemes worth Rs 1189.87 crore.

Instructions to speed up the construction of buildings

The Chief Minister asked the officials to speed up the construction work of the buildings under construction. Quickly complete the construction of Buddha Samyak Darshan Museum in Vaishali. Bone remains of Lord Buddha will be kept here. After its construction, many tourists will visit Vaishali. He directed for speedy construction of International Sports Academy cum Cricket Stadium in Rajgir, APJ Abdul Kalam Science City in Patna, Bapu Tower in Patna. Get information about why the construction agency is delaying the construction work. The officers should get each task completed fast. Those whose foundation stone has been laid, fix the time for its completion. If the government building is maintained, it will look beautiful. Private buildings will also be inspired for maintenance and cleanliness after seeing it. He advised to plant saplings in the campus of the newly constructed buildings, to install solar plates on the roofs of the buildings.

Give Anjuman Islamia Hall to common people at subsidized rate

The Chief Minister said that a very good building is being constructed by the Building Construction Department. Anjuman Islamia Hall in Patna has become very good now. We have said that arrangements should be made to make Anjuman Islamia Hall available to the common people at a subsidized rate. The Mahabodhi Cultural Center in Bodh Gaya is very well built. He said that Sardar Patel Bhavan, Bihar Museum, Samrat Ashok Convention Center have been built in Patna. Bapu Auditorium, Gyan Bhawan and Civilization Gate and symbolic statue of Emperor Ashoka have been constructed in Samrat Ashoka Convention Center.

Bihar museum is made of international level

Sardar Patel Bhawan can withstand earthquake tremors of 9 Richter scale. Bihar museum is made of international level. There is no such museum anywhere in the country. It should be maintained. The Chief Minister said that Prakash Punj has been made very well in Patna City. The program was also addressed by Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Building Construction Minister Ashok Chaudhary, Chief Secretary Amir Subhani and Secretary of Building Construction Department Kumar Ravi.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WWBMU1PsyDM)