Construction of Rohtas-Adhaura road will start soon, the way to historical tourist places of hilly areas will be easy

Now tourists will not have to face a lot of difficulties to visit historical tourist places located in remote hilly areas from Rohtas district headquarters. Tourists will now get an easy way. For this, the Road Division Department has started the exercise. According to the department, the construction work of the Rohtas-Rehal-Adhaura forest road connecting many other historical and religious places located in the hilly areas of the district will start soon. The process of tender for the construction work of the road is almost finalized. With the completion of the construction work, it will be very beneficial and beneficial for the local forest dwellers including the tourist places of the hilly area. It will be very convenient for them to go to the district headquarters including going to tourist places.

target to be completed in two years

It is worth noting that in the first phase of the much-awaited Rohtas-Rehal-Adhaura forest road of Kaimur hill area of ​​the district, the road construction department is going to construct 32.750 kilometer road from Rohtas block headquarters to Durgavati river via Rehal at a cost of about one billion 34 crores. The work has been allocated to the sensor by the Circle Dehri. In this regard, Executive Engineer Ziauddin of Road Construction Department, Dehri said that the contractor has been instructed to complete the work of the agreement within 21 days. After this the construction work will be started. A target has been set to complete the construction work of the Rohtas-Rehal-Adhaura forest road to be built at a cost of about one billion 34 crores in about two years. During this period, the construction contractor will have to complete the construction of about 32 km road from Rohtas block headquarter to Durgavati river via Rehal.

There will be convenience in movement at tourist places

The Rohtas-Rehal-Adhaura forest road is one of the routes connecting many historical and religious tourist places located in remote hilly areas of the district. With the completion of its construction, the facility of transportation to many historical and religious tourist places will be facilitated. In this regard, the DFO said that due to the construction of the Rohtas-Rehal-Adhaura forest road connecting many historical and religious tourist places located in the hilly region of the district, there will be a lot of convenience for the tourists including the local people. After the construction of the road, the way from historical heritage Rohtasgarh fort to Chaurasan temple, Shergarh fort, Guptadham etc. tourist places will be easily accessible.

From animal passage to underpass and overpass

During the construction work of Rohtas-Rehal-Adhaura road, the instructions of the Forest Department will have to be followed completely. During the construction work, special attention has to be paid to the wild animals on the road. For this, from animal passage to underpass, overpass etc. will be constructed, so that no obstacle can arise for any forest animal.

Villagers of 21 villages of the hill will get special benefits

Due to the release of the tender for the construction of Rohtas-Rehal-Adhaura road in the hilly area, there is a lot of happiness among the people of the hilly villages. With the completion of the construction work of the road, it will be very beneficial and beneficial for the local forest dwellers including the historical tourist places located in the hilly area. They will get a lot of convenience regarding travel to and from tourist places as well as in the district headquarters. According to the information received, with the completion of the construction work of the Rohtas-Rehal-Adhaura road, the villagers of 35 hamlets of 21 villages of the remote Kaimur hill of the district will get a lot of benefits and appeal.

Difficult times due to lack of road

Due to non-construction of the Rohtas-Rehal-Adhaura road, the villagers of two dozen villages of Rohtasgarh and Pipradih panchayats have to face severe difficulties in the absence of a road. Due to the construction of this forest road, Rehal, Pipardih, Soli, Banda, Salma, Kubba, Korhas, Jhemardag, Barkattha, Chanondih of Pipradih Panchayat of Nauhatta block and Budhua, Dhansa, Amdih, Nakati, Bhawanwa etc. villages of Rohtasgarh Panchayat of Rohtas block. People will get the benefit of traffic.

what do the officers say

DFO Rohtas Manish Kumar told that the process of tender for the construction work of Rohtas-Rehal-Adhaura road has to be done by Path Division Dehri. With the construction of this road, this route will become smooth and easy for the tourists visiting the tourist places. People will have a lot of convenience regarding the traffic.

