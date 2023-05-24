Construction of underpass in Patna’s Boring Canal Road will start next month, traffic will remain closed

The work of construction of underpass on Boring Canal Road in Lohia Path Chakra near Patna’s striking turn will begin in the first week of June. Traffic will be closed in Boring Canal Road for about a month for the construction of about 250 meter underpass from Hartali Mor to Mohini Mor. Traffic will be closed due to the use of heavy machinery in the construction of the underpass. In this regard, a letter has been given to the DM and SSP on behalf of the Bridge Construction Corporation. According to the information, it has been decided to stop the traffic due to the apprehension of any kind of incident due to the work of heavy machinery during the construction of the underpass when the traffic system is restored.

Drainage construction work in final stage

The construction work of drainage in Boring Canal Road is in the final stage. About 20 meters of work is left on that side near Indira Bhawan. Due to the opposition of the people living on the roadside, there was a problem in the construction of drainage, otherwise the work of construction of drainage would have been completed. The source told that the work has been started after convincing the local people. It will take about two weeks to construct the drainage and mold it. The work is likely to be completed by the first week of next month.

250 meter underpass will be built

About 250 meter underpass is to be constructed from Mohini Mor to Hartali Mor in Boring Canal Road. Due to the construction of the underpass, there will be smooth movement from Boring Canal Road towards Daroga Rai Path. Service roads on both sides of the underpass are also being prepared. From the left service road, people should go towards Bihar Museum in Bailey Road. While people will go from the side of Pant Bhawan to come from Bailey Road to Boring Canal Road from Service Road.

