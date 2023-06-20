Controversy during cricket match in Kanpur, bowler bowled then strangulated to death on the pitch

Kanpur : The game of cricket ended on the death of a minor on Monday evening at Banjaran Dera located in Rahti Khalsa village of Ghatampur police station area. When the minor bowled a yorker in the match, the teenager who was batting became bold and along with his brother killed the bowler on the pitch itself. There was a stir in the area due to the murder of the minor. The police reached the spot and started investigation after taking the body into custody. The dead body was sent for postmortem.

what is the whole matter

Sachin alias Golu, son of Mohan of Banjara Dera village of Ghatampur, was number five among six siblings. On Monday evening around five o’clock, Sachin was playing cricket with friends near the house. When Sachin’s bowling came, he bowled the teenager living in the neighborhood by putting a yorker, yet when he did not leave the bat, a quarrel started. Then the brother of the batsman also came.

Both of them first had a fight and then strangled Sachin to death on the pitch itself. On information, the family reached the spot and reached the CHC with Sachin. Where the doctors declared him dead. ACP Dinesh Shukla told that a case under section 302 has been registered against the accused brothers and a search is on for them.

Relatives accepted after struggle

Let us tell you that after the murder of bowler Sachin during the cricket match on Monday evening, the family took the dead body from the CHC and went to the village without informing the police. Information was given to the police from the CHC, when the police reached the village, the family members were not ready to take action. Nor did they allow the dead body to be taken for postmortem. After four hours of struggle, the police sent the dead body for postmortem. Inspector Ghatampur Vikram Singh told that the relatives have given Tahrir. An FIR has been registered against the accused brothers in other sections including murder.

The responsibility of the family was on Sachin only

According to the villagers, Sachin had six siblings but two of his brothers are mentally deranged and only Sachin used to take care of all the brothers. He did not go to school and used to help in the maintenance of the family by doing wages.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_KVFlAay44)