Controversy in education department ends after CM Nitish Kumar’s initiative, education minister and KK Pathak got this advice

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had to do the first thing to cool down the dispute that arose between Bihar’s Education Minister Prof. Chandrashekhar and Additional Chief Secretary of the department KK Pathak. On Thursday, Education Minister Prof. Chandrashekhar reached CM’s residence to meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. After meeting the Chief Minister, the Education Minister looked satisfied. According to sources, the Education Minister was advised to run the functioning of the department in a smooth manner. The Education Minister, who came out of the Chief Minister’s residence, after some time went to the Chief Secretariat and met Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Chowdhary gave several suggestions to the Education Minister regarding the functioning of the department. The Education Minister held talks with Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary in a closed room for more than half an hour. Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said that everything has become normal. There is no dispute anywhere.

KK Pathak reached CM residence after Education Minister

After the Education Minister left the Chief Minister’s residence, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Department KK Pathak also reached the Chief Minister’s residence, where he met senior officials of the CM Secretariat. Earlier, the Education Minister had met RJD chief Lalu Prasad at his 10, Circular Road residence in the morning and informed him about the dispute with the Additional Chief Secretary. Sources reveal that the RJD chief advised the Education Minister to resolve this dispute at the government level itself. Only after this the Education Minister reached the Chief Minister’s residence. After the Chief Minister’s initiative, it is understood that the dispute between the two has ended.

Didn’t call, went to meet myself: Education Minister

While leaving the CM House after meeting the Chief Minister, Education Minister Prof. Chandrashekhar while discussing with the media said that he was not called, he himself had come to meet. Said that I have told the Chief Minister about the departmental progress. There has been no talk on any other issue. The Education Minister made it clear that the Additional Chief Secretary was not present there during the talks. In response to a question related to the disputes going on at the top level in the department, he said that I am reviewing the matter. After that I will decide.

Everything normal: Vijay Chowdhary

After meeting the Education Minister, Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said that everything is normal. There is no dispute anywhere. On the statement of RJD leaders, the Finance Minister said that RJD chief Lalu Prasad and former CM Rabri Devi have also said that there is no resentment anywhere. Vijay Chaudhary said that after saying this by both those leaders, the words of any other RJD leader have no importance.

