Controversy over the mural painting of unbroken India in the new Parliament House, after Pak-Nepal, Bangladesh objected

New Delhi : The political struggle is going on in the country regarding the new Parliament building built in India, but now a controversy has started at the international level as well. The reason is that Bangladesh has objected to the picture (mural) of Akhand Bharat in the new Parliament House. However, before this Pakistan and Nepal have also expressed objections regarding this mural. According to media reports, Bangladesh Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Shaharyar Alam has directed his High Commission in New Delhi to seek clarification on the matter. However, to reduce the displeasure of neighbors, India has said that this artwork displays the spread of Ashoka’s empire.

nothing to do with graffiti

According to Bangladeshi media reports, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Shaharyar Alam said during a media interaction at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka on Monday that the mural has nothing to do with politics and there is no reason to be confused about it. He said that the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi has been asked to speak to the Ministry of External Affairs to get an official clarification.

Explanation sought from Indian Ministry of External Affairs

Talking to Dhaka Tribune, an English-language newspaper published from Bangladesh, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Shaharyar Alam said that there is no reason to express doubt about it. However, for further clarification, we have asked our Mission in New Delhi to speak to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs to find out what their official explanation is.

Mural Ashoka Empire Map

At the same time, The BLiTZ quoted Bangladesh Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Shaharyar Alam as saying that the Foreign Ministry spokesman had described the mural as a ‘map of the Ashoka Empire’ and it is three hundred years before the birth of Christ. He said that it was a map of the area that existed at that time and the mural depicts the journey of the people.

Foreign Ministry has already made it clear

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said last week that the mural depicts the spread of the Ashoka Empire and the idea of ​​people-oriented governance, which was adopted and propagated by Emperor Ashoka. The murals depict ancient sites such as Lumbini and Kapilvastu in Nepal and historical places in present-day Pakistan.