Controversy over throwing garbage in the cleanest city of Indore, corporation workers brutally beat 3 people, video viral

cleanest city in the country Indore Such news is coming out which has become a topic of discussion. In fact, employees of the Municipal Corporation in Indore allegedly brutally thrashed and injured three people in a dispute over demanding Rs 10,000 as fine for throwing garbage on the road. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) VP Sharma said that the three people injured in the incident have alleged that the Municipal Corporation personnel demanded Rs 10,000 as fine from them in the name of littering on the road and when they protested, the Municipal Corporation personnel brutally beat them. Beaten with

VP Sharma said that the police have registered a case against four municipal corporation employees and their accomplices under sections 323 (assault), 341 (forcibly obstructing public way), 294 (abuse) and 506 (intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. A case has been registered and medical examination of the three injured has been done. The ACP said that a case has been registered against the three injured on behalf of the Municipal Corporation personnel on assault and other charges. Sharma told that the cases registered from both the sides are being investigated.

video viral on social media

The video of this incident in Central Kotwali area has gone viral on social media. Nikhil Verma, city vice-president of Youth Congress, who reached the spot after the incident, said that it can be clearly seen in the video of the incident that despite the three people being half-dead, the municipal corporation workers are brutally beating them with sticks and kick-punches. Despite this, the police have registered a case against the corporation personnel under the legal provision of general assault.

All FIRs lodged against standup comedian Munawar Farooqui transferred to Indore, know what is the whole matter

Verma warned that if Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was not added to the FIR registered against the corporation personnel, the Youth Congress would stage a protest.