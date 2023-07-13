Coordination committee formed for coordination between BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP

Mumbai 13 July (Hindustan). A 12-member coordination committee has been formed to maintain coordination between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra. Along with this, the expansion of the cabinet and the distribution of portfolios of the ministers has been discussed and finalized. However, the information of who will join the cabinet and which departments will come in whose part has not been shared with the media.

According to the information, a meeting of the top leaders of the three parties was organized under the chairmanship of CM Eknath Shinde at the Chief Minister’s residence on Thursday. CM Shinde himself from Shiv Sena, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis from BJP, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar from NCP and leaders of these parties were also present in this meeting. In the meeting, the expansion of the cabinet was discussed among themselves and the distribution of portfolios of the ministers has also been finalized. In this meeting, a coordination committee of 12 members was constituted to maintain coordination among the three parties. 4-4 members from each party have been included in this coordination committee. In the coordination committee, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Chandrakant Patil, Prasad Lad, Ashish Shelar from Shiv Sena, Uday Samant, Shambhuraj Desai, Dada Bhuse, Rahul Shewale and Sunil Tatkare, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil and Dhananjay Munde from NCP are members. has been made.

In fact, NCP leader Ajit Pawar has joined the Shinde-Fadnavis government along with his supporters. After this, the demand for cabinet expansion started rising in BJP and Shiv Sena. Also, the ministers of NCP were yet to get portfolios. For this reason, an important decision has been taken today in a meeting chaired by the CM. However, it is being told that the state government will expand the cabinet after the monsoon session, while the nine ministers of the NCP included in the cabinet will be given portfolios in a day or two.