Copying mafia-solver gang is not well in UP, government is bringing law to punish 14 years jail and 25 lakh fine

Lucknow : The Yogi government is preparing to take strict action against the copying mafia and the solver gang. These people do not hesitate to play with the merit of meritorious students. For this, the recruitment is considering making a new law regarding the prevention of unfair means in the examination. The State Law Commission has prepared a draft law and submitted it to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to prevent question papers related to competitive and academic examinations from leaking and to curb the solver gag.

In the proposed law, there is a provision for punishment of up to 14 years in jail and a fine of up to Rs 25 lakh for the culprits. In this, arrangements have also been made to confiscate the property of the accused. The committee, under the chairmanship of Justice Pradeep Kumar Srivastava, chairman of the commission, has studied such laws of many states to prepare the draft. There are 28 sections in the draft.

who how much punishment and fine

If any person, printing press, service provider organization, management, coaching institute is found involved in unfair means, then imprisonment of 14 years and fine up to Rs 25 lakh.

If a candidate is found copying himself or making other candidates copy in a competitive examination, then seven years of imprisonment and a fine of five lakhs.

If the examinee is found guilty again, there will be provision of 10 years imprisonment and 10 lakh fine instead of 3 years imprisonment and 3 lakh fine (existing system).

Sometimes the system failed

UP Civil Services preliminary exam question paper leaked in April 2016, exam canceled

UP TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) paper leak in November 2021, exam postponed

Question paper of teacher recruitment entrance exam leaked in November 2021, exam canceled

21 people arrested for solver gag in Lekhpal recruitment (main exam) in July 2022

Justice Justice Pradeep Kumar Srivastava told that the draft of The UP Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means, Paper Leak and Solver Gag Activities) Bill-2023 has been handed over to the Chief Minister. Through the Department of Justice and Home, a new law or ordinance will be prepared and it will be passed in the House. Only after this the new legal provisions can be implemented.

