Coromandel Express accident: First bogie overturned or collision with goods train? Odisha-Bengal issued helpline number

4 to 6 coaches of the Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga railway station in Odisha’s Balasore district at around 7.20 pm on Friday evening. In this, more than 50 people are expected to be killed and more than 200 people are said to be injured. According to news agency PTI, four coaches of the Coromandel Express derailed in Odisha’s Balasore district on Friday evening, after which it collided with a goods train coming from the opposite side on another line.

Quoting railway officials, the agency has reported that the incident took place at Bahanaga Bazar station at 7.20 pm. At that time Coromandel Express was going towards Chennai Central from Shalimar station near Kolkata.

At the time of writing the news, Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner Satyavrat Sahu told that so far more than 50 people have been admitted to Balasore Medical College and Hospital. According to media reports, many people are trapped in the derailed coaches. After the incident, the local people were helping the emergency service personnel to rescue them, but there were problems in the operation due to darkness.

A South Eastern Railway official said that an accident relief train has been dispatched to the spot. Railway officials said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed Satyavrat Sahu and Revenue Minister Pramila Malik to go to the accident site.

Railway officials said that four columns of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), three columns of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 60 ambulances are engaged in rescuing the injured. In view of the accident, the Odisha government and the Railways have started a helpline.

Now if anyone wants to contact the helpline number, they can contact the helpline number 033-26382217 at Howrah station for train number 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express. Apart from this, Kharagpur railway station can contact on 8972073925 and 9332392339 helpline numbers. 8249591559 and 7978418322 helpline numbers can be contacted for Balasore in Odisha and 9903370746 helpline numbers can be contacted for Shalimar station.