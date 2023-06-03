Coromandel Express Accident: Know about the major train accident in the last ten years, 233 died in Odisha

Coromandel Express Accident: More than two hundred people died while more than 900 people were injured in the train accident in Odisha’s Balasore district on Friday. After the incident, there was a cry of the injured passengers. The local people first came forward to save the people trapped in the derailed coaches. This accident is one of the most tragic train accidents in recent times. Let’s take a look at the major train accidents in the last 10 years…

Year 2012: In a rail accident on May 22, a goods train and the Hubli-Bangalore Hampi Express collided near Andhra Pradesh. About 25 people were killed and about 43 were injured when four coaches of the train derailed and caught fire in one of them.

Year 2014: On May 26, Gorakhdham Express going towards Gorakhpur in Sant Kabir Nagar area of ​​Uttar Pradesh collided with a stopped goods train near Khalilabad station, in which 25 people were killed and more than 50 were injured. Were.

Year 2016: On 20 November, Indore-Patna Express 19321 derailed near Pukhrayan in Kanpur, in which at least 150 passengers were killed and more than 150 were injured.

Year 2017: On August 23, nine coaches of the Delhi-bound Kaifiyat Express derailed near Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh, injuring at least 70 people.

Year 2017: On August 18, the Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express derailed in Muzaffarnagar, killing 23 people and injuring around 60 others.

Year 2022: On January 13, at least 12 coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express derailed in Alipurduar area of ​​West Bengal, killing nine people and injuring 36 others.

Year 2023: At least 50 people were killed while around 350 passengers were injured in a train accident involving the derailment of Coromandel Express and Bengaluru-Howrah Express train and collision with a goods train in Odisha’s Balasore district on June 2.

