Coromandel Express Accident LIVE: Nearly 50 killed in horrific train accident, more than 350 passengers injured

More than 400 passengers injured

Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena told that 300 to 400 passengers were injured in the horrific train accident in Balasore, Odisha. All the injured have been admitted to different hospitals in the district. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh has been announced by PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased in the train accident.

PMO announced compensation

In the train accident in Odisha, the next of kin of each deceased will be given Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF. While the injured will be given Rs 50,000.

Hundreds of people injured in the accident

Giving information about the train accident in Balasore, NDRF DIG Manoj Yadav said that relief and rescue operation is going on. He said that hundreds of people have been injured so far.

132 injured hospitalized

Odisha: Chief Secretary informed that 132 injured in Coromandel Express train accident have been admitted to Soro CHC Hospital, Gopalpur CHC and Khantapada PHC.

Passengers injured in the Odisha train accident have been brought to the hospital in Balasore.

declaration of compensation

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has announced compensation for the Odisha train accident. He said that Rs 10 lakh compensation will be given to the relatives of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh to the seriously injured. The government will give Rs 50,000 as compensation to the passengers who have suffered minor injuries.

Mallikarjun Kharge expressed grief

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge has also expressed his grief over the tweet train accident. He wrote on Twitter that he was deeply saddened by the terrible train tragedy involving the Coromandel Express in Odisha. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims. We urge the authorities to expedite rescue operations and provide relief to the injured. Congress workers are requested to provide all possible help.

Sealdah-Puri Duronto Express cancelled.

Many trains have been rescheduled due to the derailment of the Coromandel Express. Eastern Railway has also canceled some trains. The Sealdah-Puri Duronto Express scheduled to leave Sealdah at 8 pm on June 2 has also been cancelled.

President Draupadi Murmu expressed grief

President Draupadi Murmu has also expressed grief over the incident. He tweeted that it was deeply saddened to know about the loss of lives in an unfortunate train accident in Balasore, Odisha. My heart goes out to the bereaved families. I wish success in the rescue operations and speedy recovery of the injured.

fast moving relief and rescue

Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said about the Odisha train accident that NDRF and SDRF teams are on the spot. 600 to 700 rescue force personnel are working. Rescue operation will be run overnight. All the hospitals are cooperating. Our immediate concern is to save the victims. The concerned officials reached the spot.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed deep sorrow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed grief over the incident by tweeting. Shah said that the train accident in Balasore, Odisha is very painful. NDRF teams have already reached the accident site, and other teams are also rushing to join the rescue operation. My condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.

CM Naveen Patnaik will visit the spot

Regarding the Odisha train accident, the Chief Minister of the state Naveen Patnaik said that I have just reviewed the situation of this tragic train accident. I will visit the spot tomorrow morning.

10 to 12 coaches derail near Baleshwar

Railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma told that the Odisha train accident happened around 7 pm. 10 to 12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Balasore and fell on the opposite track. After some time, another train going from Yesvantpur to Howrah collided with those derailed coaches, as a result of which 3-4 of its coaches were derailed.

179 passengers injured

Regarding the Odisha train accident, officials said that 179 people were injured in the accident. At the same time, there is a possibility of death of about 50 people.(Language)

PM Modi spoke to the Railway Minister

After the Coromandel train accident in Odisha, PM Modi talked to the Railway Minister and inquired about the accident. PM Modi said in his tweet that he is distressed by the train accident in Odisha. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Injured get well soon. I have taken stock of the situation after talking to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav. Rescue work is going on at the accident site and all possible help is being given to the affected people.

helpline number released

Derailment of 12841 Shalimar – Chennai Coromandel Express Howrah Helpline Number: 033-26382217Kharagpur Helpline Number: 8972073925Balasore: 06782-262286Shalimar Helpline Number: 9903370746 (source: south eastern railway)

The Chief Secretary of Odisha told about the incident that 132 injured in the Coromandel Express train accident have been shifted to Soro CHC, Gopalpur CHC and Khantapada PHC.

Naveen Patnaik sent officials on the spot



Rail Madad Tatkal helpline number has also been issued by South Eastern Railway. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has directed State Minister Pramili Malik and Special Relief Commissioner to immediately reach the spot and take stock of the relief rescue.

relief rescue continues

Additional DMET told that 15 ambulances have been sent from Bhadrak to the spot. Shifting of the injured to Sorochch has started. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out at a rapid pace. According to the MD of Odisha State Disaster Management Authority, 47 passengers have been injured who have been admitted to Balasore Medical College.

CM Mamta Banerjee issued trail free number

At the same time, expressing grief over the train accident in Balasore, Odisha, West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee has appealed to maintain cooperation with Odisha government and South-East Railway, along with this she has also said that our emergency The carpet control room has started functioning. People can get information after contacting 033 22143526 and 22 535185.

Relief and rescue operations underway

An official of South Eastern Railway said that accident relief trains have been dispatched to the spot. The state government has directed the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force to help in the rescue operation. Officials said that 47 injured were admitted to Balasore Hospital. Fear of casualties.

Horrific train accident in Odisha

A horrific train accident took place late Friday evening in Balasore, Odisha. The Coromandel Express collided with a goods train. In the accident, 6 coaches of the train derailed after collision with the goods train. Officials said that the accident took place at Bahanga Bazar station at around 7.20 pm when the Coromandel Express was going to Chennai Central from Shalimar station near Kolkata.