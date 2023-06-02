Coromandel Express accident: Many trains including Howrah-Puri Superfast Express canceled, route diverted for many

Coromandel Express Accident: Due to the derailment of the Coromandel Express train in Odisha’s Balasore district, the Railways has canceled several trains, while some have been diverted. Under this, six trains including the Howrah-Puri Superfast have been cancelled, four trains diverted and one train sent back.

These trains were canceled

According to the South Eastern Railway, several trains were canceled after the derailment of the Coromandel Express in Balasare district. I

Train number (12837) Howrah-Puri Superfast Express is cancelled.

Train number (12863) Howrah-Bengaluru Superfast Express is cancelled.

Train Number (12839) Howrah-Madras Mail Cancelled.

Train number (12895) Shalimar-Puri Superfast Express is cancelled.

– Train number (20831) Shalimar – Sambalpur Mahima Gosai Express canceled and

Train number (02837) Santragachi-Puri Express has been cancelled.