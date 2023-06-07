Coromandel Express ready to run on track again after train accident, know route and timing

Coromandel Express to Resume: After the painful train accident in Balasore, Odisha, the Coromandel Express is ready to run on the track once again. According to information received from a railway official, the Coromandel Express train is going to resume its services from Wednesday i.e. from today itself.

What will be the timing of the train

According to the public relations officer of the railway, no change has been made in the timing or route of the Coromandel Express. This train will go on the same route at its scheduled time. The entire route has been cleared. Train number 12841 Coromandel Express will leave Kolkata’s Shalimar station at 3.20 pm today and reach Chennai Central the next day at around 4.50 pm. On the other hand, talking about return, train number 12842 will leave Chennai Central at 7 am and reach Shalimar at 10.40 am the next day.

The accident happened on June 2

Please tell that on June 2, a triple train accident took place near Bahanaga railway station in Balasore. The accident occurred when the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express rammed into a stationary goods train, causing several coaches to derail onto an adjacent track. At this time the speed of Coromandel Express was about 127 km per hour. Subsequently, the Howrah Express going from Yesvantpur to Howrah collided with the affected coaches at high speed (129 kmph), and derailed. 275 people died in this accident, while more than 1100 people were injured. Till now many painful scenes related to this accident have come to the fore.

