Coromandel Express train passed through Balasore station 5 days after Odisha train accident, watch video

Shalimar-Chennai five days after the horrific accident in Odisha’s Balasore district Coromandel Express The Up train left Shalimar station at 3.25 pm on Wednesday, five minutes late than its scheduled time. When it passed through Balasore station, all the people present there kept watching the train.

People compete to travel in the Coromandel Express train

As soon as the train reached platform number two of Shalimar station, people started vying to get into its two second class coaches and soon both the coaches were filled to capacity.

Father rides Coromandel in search of missing son in accident

There were many people in the train. One of them, Ranjit Mandal, is going to Bhubaneswar in search of his missing son after the accident on June 2. Mandal, a resident of Sandeshkhali, said that his 18-year-old son Dipankar had boarded the train that crashed along with his friends in search of work in Chennai. He said, his phone is ringing since the accident, but no one is picking up. I spoke to him just a few minutes before the accident. He has not been found yet and I am going to find him again.

Passengers traveled in the Coromandel Express under the shadow of fear

Swati Chamoli, aboard the Coromandel Express, says, I am going to Chennai for work. I hope the journey will be safe. At the same time, Paromita said, I hope that nothing wrong will happen. I am scared, I hope the journey will be safe. Rajupal, a resident of Gangasagar in the Sunderban delta, said, there is no point in waiting in Bengal. I have to go. I am also scared after the accident, but I have been traveling by this train for 12 years. This too will be a journey like those.