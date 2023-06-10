Coromandel Rail Accident: Now no train will stop at Bahanga Bazar station, know what is the reason

Indian Railways News: Located in Balasore district of Odisha Bahanaga Bazar Station But no train will stop till further orders. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the train accident, has sealed the station after seizing the ‘log book’ and equipment. At least 7 trains were halted at Bahanaga Bazar station after operations were restored on both the ‘up’ and ‘down’ lines.

A horrific accident took place at Bahanga Bazar station on June 2.

One on June 2, 2023 at Bahanaga Bazar station horrific train accident In which 288 people died and 1,208 others were injured. Chief Public Relations Officer of South Eastern Railway (SER) Aditya Kumar Chowdhary told reporters that the CBI has sealed the station after seizing ‘log books’, ‘relay panels’ and other equipment.

CBI sealed relay interlocking panel

CPRO Mr. Chaudhary told reporters, ‘The relay interlocking panel has been sealed by the central agency CBI, due to which the employee’s access to the signal system has been prohibited. No passenger train or goods train will stop at Bahanaga Bazar station till further notice.

Though, around 170 trains pass through Bahanaga Bazar railway station daily, but only trains like Bhadrak – Balasore MEMU, Howrah – Bhadrak Baghajatin Fast Passenger, Kharagpur – Khurda Road Fast Passenger stop at this station for a minute. Mr. Chaudhary said that out of 1,208 injured persons, 709 have been provided ex-gratia amount by the Railways.

82 dead bodies have not yet been identified

It is noteworthy that on the evening of June 2, 2023, there was a collision between Coromandel and Yesvantpur Express, in which 300 people died. Passengers from Bihar, Bengal and Jharkhand also died in this. Till a day ago, 82 dead bodies could not be identified. The Odisha government had contacted the governments of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh to identify the dead bodies.