Coromandel train accident: Shafiq of Bengal going to Chennai in search of employment died, mourning spread in the village

Burdwan / Panagarh, Mukesh Tiwari: A young man from Burdwan district of West Bengal has died in the Coromandel train accident. 25-year-old Shafiq Qazi was going to Chennai in search of employment leaving behind his 5-year-old son and wife. As soon as the news of the horrific train accident in Balasore, Odisha was received, there was hue and cry in the house. Weeds spread in the village. On Friday, Shafiq Qazi made a video call to his wife from the train itself.

Shafiq was from Badshul village of East Burdwan

Wanted to give a better future to the only son. Shafiq Qazi along with a friend did not get work in his state Chennai went for The family members happily sent him off. Where did anyone know that Shafiq Qazi would never return home. Shafiq Qazi was a resident of Badshul village of East Burdwan district.

The relatives of the deceased will get Rs 12 lakh.

It is being told that he was going to Chennai to work as a mason. Had made a video call to wife for the last time on Friday afternoon. It has been told that Shafiq Qazi died due to head injury in the train accident. After getting the news, the people of Shafiq’s house left the house on Saturday to bring his dead body along with his wife and child. It will be relevant to mention here that Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident. The Prime Minister has also announced to give 2-2 lakh rupees.

How did this terrible accident happen?

After the collision of the trains, its bogies were overturned like a match box. The engine of the Coromandel Express train climbed over the goods train. The accident took place near Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore. Hearing the loud noise, the local people came running. He was the first person to start the rescue operation. Later, various rescue teams reached there one by one. The injured were rescued and sent to different hospitals. Please tell that about 250 people have died so far.