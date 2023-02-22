Izvestia correspondent Semyon Eremin on Wednesday, February 22, showed the consequences of fierce fighting in Marinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

The journalist said that he did not see a single building that was intact.

The military man told Izvestia that in clear weather it would be impossible to shoot in Maryinka, since the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) are constantly shelling the city.

According to Eremin, the consequences of Ukrainian army shells can be seen even on the paths.

“There are no bourgeois women or autonomous kettles in these positions so that our military cannot be seen by the enemy. The military must be in constant motion here, ”the correspondent noted.

Eremin managed to film the assault work of the Russian military on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the window of the house. He also captured the work of the artillery of the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, on February 19, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said that Russian troops had liquidated the ammunition depot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Maryinka.

On February 16, Igor Kimakovsky, adviser to the acting head of the DPR, said that the Russian Armed Forces were advancing in Marinka, the enemy had turned this settlement into a continuous fortified area. Artillerymen and tankers are doing serious work in the city, he added.

On February 13, Izvestia correspondent Alexander Safiulin showed the operation of the Grad MLRS in Maryinka. He said that the car is camouflaged with branches, then a few pieces are removed to strike and camouflaged again.

A day earlier, a military man with the call sign Sarov said that in Marinka, Russian fighters were engaged in suppressing enemy manpower and firing points. Also in the direction there is a counter-battery fight and infantry support.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.