Cosmetologist Entel spoke about ways to prevent early aging

Russian cosmetologist Tatyana Entel told how to avoid premature aging. It is reported by “Lenta.ru”.

According to the expert, lack of sleep can lead to negative changes in the body.

Among the reasons that affect the ability to stay young for many years, cosmetologist Entel noted the amount of sugar in the diet. Thus, the excessive sugar content in the preferred products significantly affects the manifestations of the aging process.

As a preventive measure for early aging, the specialist advised to monitor your diet and stop smoking and alcohol abuse.

Tatyana Entel also said that genetics also directly affects the body’s ability not to undergo signs of aging for many years. She added that exposure to ultraviolet rays on the skin damages its genetic makeup, so it is extremely important to try to avoid the open sun and develop a “tanning hygiene”, which includes the use of sunscreen.

